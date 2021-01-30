Chatham man charged after suspicious package sent to Covid-19 vaccine production plant in north Wales

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate have charged a man after a suspicious package was sent to a Covid-19 vaccine production plant in north Wales.

The item, which was not a viable device, is reported to have been received at the facility, in Wrexham, on the morning of Wednesday 27 January 2021.

Anthony Collins was arrested by Kent Police officers in Chatham the following morning.

The 53-year-old, of Chatham Hill, Chatham, has since been charged with dispatching an article by post with the intention of inducing the belief it is likely to explode or ignite.

He has been remanded in custody to attend Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 30 January 2021.