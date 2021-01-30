A 13th person has been arrested in connection with the murder of Stephen Morrison in Epping.

Stephen, 30, was found seriously injured in Epping Road shortly before 8pm on 23 June 2020.

Sadly, despite the efforts of medical staff, he died later that evening.

During the early hours of this morning, Friday 29 January, a 24 year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He has now been bailed until February while the investigation continues.

A murder investigation was launched and a number of people were arrested in connection with the 30-year-old’s death.

Twelve other people have been arrested in connection with the investigation so far, three will face no further action, nine are still released on bail or remain under investigation.