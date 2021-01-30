Police are appealing for witnesses following a fail-to-stop collision in Lambeth which left a dog seriously injured

The dog’s owner was walking the nine-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier, called Angel, on a lead on the north end of Croxted Road in Lambeth, at approximately 23:15hrs on Thursday, 31 December 2020, when the dog was struck by a van and dragged approximately 50 metres along the road.

The dog and her owner were both wearing hi-viz jackets.

The dog suffered a serious head injury and required surgery to remove her left eye.

The van driver did not stop at the scene and drove off in the direction of Norwood Road.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage of the incident or vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference CAD 8129/31DEC20.

To remain 100% anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.