Between Thursday 28 January and today, Saturday 30 January 2021, detectives from GMP’s Serious and Organised Crime Group have searched six properties across South Manchester.

These searches follow a warrant that was executed at a property on Milton Close in Stretford on Thursday where a suspected firearm and two suspected hand grenades were found.

Enquiries have so far recovered three suspected firearms and four suspected hand grenades – two of which were recovered from a man who was stopped by officers on Taylor Road.

A cordon was quickly put in place after the man was stopped with suspected hand grenades, so local residents were evacuated as a precaution. Following enquiries, this has since been lifted and those residents have been safely returned to their properties.

Five men remain in custody for questioning.

A cordon remains in place on Milton Close as a precaution and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Superintendent Danny Inglis, GMP’s Serious and Organised Crime Lead, said: “We appreciate there has been a significant police presence in the local area over the past couple of days which has no doubt caused disruption and we’d like to thank the community for their continued support and patience as our enquiries continue.

“Due to the nature of the items that have been recovered, colleagues from the British Army are supporting us with our enquiries as it’s vital that we take all the necessary precautions to protect the public.

“House searches remain ongoing at this time and a number of residents have been evacuated as a precaution. We have worked closely with partners including Trafford Council to ensure that this happened as quickly and safely as possible.