Detectives from PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit have welcomed the sentencing of six people at Belfast Crown Court

Five men and one women were sentenced after being convicted in the conspiracy to supply a class B controlled drug namely cannabis.
Abkar Mohamud, 40 was sentenced to two years, suspended for three years Fa Yau Lee, 61 was sentenced to 15 months in prison and 15 on licence, Ping Li, 31 Li Hong, 31 and Zhong Chen, 41 were sentenced to 12 months in prison and 12 on licence.
Whilst 41 year old female, Hua Chen was sentenced to ten months in prison.
Detective Inspector Pete Mullan from PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit said: “I welcome today’s sentencing following the seizure of cannabis with an estimated street value of £2 million during a proactive policing operation. This success is further evidence of PSNI’s continuing commitment to both preventing drugs from ending up in local communities and pursuing those intent on destroying lives through the supply of illicit drugs.
“Whilst there continues to be a debate within society on the legalisation of cannabis it remains a controlled drug and is illegal to possess. The local drug trade brings devastation and loss to the individuals whose lives it destroys. Some people think that buying cannabis is harmless but this isn’t true. Cannabis can damage your physical and mental health and it is the most used drug by people receiving treatment for drug addiction in Northern Ireland. Drug dealers don’t care about their communities and they use violence and intimidation to maintain their control. Also, money spent on cannabis can be used by organised crime gangs to fund their other criminality”.