Detectives from PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit have welcomed the sentencing of six people at Belfast Crown Court

Five men and one women were sentenced after being convicted in the conspiracy to supply a class B controlled drug namely cannabis.

Abkar Mohamud, 40 was sentenced to two years, suspended for three years Fa Yau Lee, 61 was sentenced to 15 months in prison and 15 on licence, Ping Li, 31 Li Hong, 31 and Zhong Chen, 41 were sentenced to 12 months in prison and 12 on licence.

Whilst 41 year old female, Hua Chen was sentenced to ten months in prison.

Detective Inspector Pete Mullan from PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit said: “I welcome today’s sentencing following the seizure of cannabis with an estimated street value of £2 million during a proactive policing operation. This success is further evidence of PSNI’s continuing commitment to both preventing drugs from ending up in local communities and pursuing those intent on destroying lives through the supply of illicit drugs.