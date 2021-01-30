BREAKING Edinburgh SCOTLAND

Police Scotland have acknowledged the sentencing of Kenneth Reid on Friday for offences relating to the possession of indecent images and videos of children

January 30, 2021
The 59-year-old was sentenced at Edinburgh Sheriff Court to 20 months in prison and added to the Sex Offenders Register.
Detective Inspector Adrian Ure, of Police Scotland’s National Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “Reid’s online behaviour was reprehensible with no regard to the young victims depicted in the images he was viewing”.
“He believed that the internet would provide anonymity and allow him to undertake his offending undetected. This was not the case, and as a result of our enquiries he will now face the consequences of his actions”.
