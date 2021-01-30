Detectives have this afternoon charged two teenagers with the murder of Keon Lincoln in Handsworth.

A 14-year-old boy from Birmingham and 15-year-old boy from Walsall have been remanded in custody to appear before the city’s magistrates court on Monday (1 February).

They are accused of killing Keon – who suffered gunshot and stab wounds – in Linwood Road on Thursday 21 January.

Detective Chief Inspector Alastair Orencas, from our homicide unit, said: “The death of Keon has left so many devastated.

“The whole community has felt the pain of losing a 15-year-old boy with his life in front of him.

“These charges are a significant milestone in our investigation but we continue to leave no stone unturned to get justice for Keon.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing and we still need you to come forward and tell us what you know. It could prove crucial in this investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact Police by calling 101.