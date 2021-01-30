Teenager seriously injured after stabbing and acid attack in Hackney

A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed repeatedly — also suffering burns to his face — after having ‘acid’ thrown at him in #LowerClapton in east-London. Met Police say at 3:13pm they were called to reports that a male had been stabbed on Rushmore Road, E5.

The boy was found at the scene suffering stab wounds and facial injuries believed to have been caused by a noxious substance.

The teenager was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

No arrests as yet.

Witnesses urged to call 101 quoting CAD: 4350/30JAN.