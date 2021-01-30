Two Taken to hospital following a serious collision involving a bus and a car near Acton

Emergency services have been called to the A40 Western Avenue (W3) at the junction of Wales Farm Road – A collision between a Bus and Car has blocked the road in both directions.



Eastbound and westbound slips from Wales Farm Road and Leamington Par

Two people have been treated by paramedics one has been immobilised on a spinalboard and taken to hospital after being treated by air doctors at the scene second person a woman has been taken to hospital understood to be a walking wounded following the collision that just after 10pm on Saturday evening