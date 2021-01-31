A woman has sadly died following a fire at a house on Delorme Street in Hammersmith.

Part of the ground floor of a mid-terrace house was damaged by fire. Firefighters found one woman inside the house, who was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The Brigade was called at 10.39am and the fire was under control by 11.29am Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Hammersmith, Fulham and Chelsea fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.