The family of NHS fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore say the 100-year-old is being treated for pneumonia in hospital and has tested positive for Covid-19

January 31, 2021
Captain Tom Moore was taken to Bedford Hospital after requiring ‘help with his breathing’, after testing positive for Covid.

 

