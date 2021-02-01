Enio Dos Santos, 32, of #Wandsworth has been charged with attempted murder. It comes after a man in his 40s was left in a life threatening condition after he was found with stab wounds at an address on Queenstown Road in #Battersea, SW8, on Tuesday 26 January.
Man charged with Attempted murder after Battersea Stabbing
February 1, 2021
1 Min Read
You may also like
BREAKING • LONDON
Drill rapper charged with murder
July 16, 2019
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
Two Police officers hurt after Vehicle Collision in Maidenhead
September 2, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
Man jailed for stabbing in Notting Hill
April 20, 2018
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
Woman murdered in her own home
September 6, 2018
BREAKING • HACKNEY • HIGHAMS PARK • LONDON
Police give update after man is stabbed on railway crossing
August 18, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Teenager Stabbed in Central London
April 13, 2019
BREAKING • CHELMSFORD • ESSEX
The A12 is closed northbound due to a collision
July 7, 2020
BREAKING • KENT
Cash machine gang strike in Northfleet
November 28, 2019
A3 • BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Fire crews tackle blaze on the A3 near Clanfield
October 26, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
One Dead, One Critical after National Express Fire ball in Battersea
December 22, 2019
BOUNDS GREEN • BREAKING • LONDON
UK coronavirus death in the UK hits over 10,000
April 12, 2020
BREAKING • WINCHESTER
Exclusive:Teenager Found Dead at Boomtown Fair
August 15, 2016
BREAKING • KENT
Woman extricated from Collision near Maidstone
March 8, 2020
BREAKING • DORSET
Woman sentenced following serious injury collision near Wareham
January 25, 2020
BREAKING • KENT
Woman Killed in Fatal A20 Gorse Hill Collision
August 8, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON • SOUTHWARK
Probe launched after teenager stabbed in Southwark
October 7, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON • WEMBLEY
Man left with critical injuries after late night attack in Wembley
January 20, 2020
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • ISLE OF WIGHT
Fire crew called to blocked Chimney sparking fire
April 27, 2019
BREAKING • WOKINGHAM
Teenager charged in connection with stabbing in Wokingham
April 24, 2019
LATEST NEWS • LONDON
London on security alert for President Trump visit
June 1, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON • SUTTON
Manhunt for White van man after fatal Hit and Run in Sutton
July 24, 2020
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS
Are you effected by the tumble dryer recall
May 30, 2017
BREAKING • KENT • MARGATE
Witness appeal following altercation in Margate
January 3, 2020
BREAKING • KENT
Woman grabbed in Ramsgate
May 9, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
Three hooded Yobs guilty of Walthamstow murder
December 2, 2019
BREAKING • GOSPORT
Police Launch Arson Probe after Fire at Gosport Flats
November 11, 2016
BREAKING • DARTFORD • KENT
Police called to the Overbridge at Longfield Station to a distressed male
February 29, 2020
BEXHILL • BREAKING • SUSSEX
A boy has been arrested on suspicion of burgling a business in Bexhill
September 3, 2020
BREAKING • SUSSEX
Fire crews called to Gatwick Airport
March 3, 2019
BREAKING • BRIGHTON
Man charged with raping two woman in Brighton
May 14, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Operation Brock – overnight work to start on the M20 in Kent
February 7, 2019
BREAKING
Fake Amazon email is a scam watch out
July 21, 2018
BREAKING • KENT
Gang of Kent Burglars Jailed after crime spree
May 4, 2018
BLACKWELL • BREAKING • LONDON
Blackwall Tunnel reopens following armed Police stop
May 14, 2020
AYLESBURY • BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
Seven arrested after fire arms and drugs found
October 15, 2019
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Day Three Isle of Wight Festival 2018 in Pictures
June 24, 2018