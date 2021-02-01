BATTERSEA BREAKING Lindon WANDSWORTH

Man charged with Attempted murder after Battersea Stabbing

February 1, 2021
Enio Dos Santos, 32, of #Wandsworth has been charged with attempted murder. It comes after a man in his 40s was left in a life threatening condition after he was found with stab wounds at an address on Queenstown Road in #Battersea, SW8, on Tuesday 26 January.

