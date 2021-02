A 15-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after he was stabbed on board a bus in #Tottenham, north-London. Met Police say they were called to reports of a fight at 5:50pm. The boy was found suffering from a stab wound in the vicinity of Lansdowne Road, N17.

The teenager condition is not yet known. Police say three males were arrested nearby on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. Witnesses are urged to contact 101 quoting CAD: 5555/31JAN. 2/2