Officers are investigating the death of a man following a call to the Itchen Bridge in Southampton

An investigation has been launched following an incident at Itchen Bridge in Southampton this afternoon (January 29) are appealing for witnesses.

Police were called around 1.45pm to a report of a concern for the welfare of a man. A body was later found.

Enquiries are ongoing into the exact circumstances of his death.

As part of these enquiries, officers are keen to speak with anyone who may have seen the man on the Itchen Bridge around 1.45pm.

He is described as being white, between 40 and 50 years old, with short greying hair and of large build. He was wearing a khaki jacket, blue jeans and grey trainers.

If you saw anything that could assist, or maybe have a dash cam which would have captured footage of the man, please call 101, quoting the reference 1068 of today’s date (Jan 29).