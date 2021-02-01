A Milton man has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for knife and firearms offences

He pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm without a certificate and one count of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place at Portsmouth Crown Court in October 2019.

He was also sentenced for an attempted robbery that took place in Southsea in September 2020.

Smith forced entry into an address on Orchard Road, Southsea on Sunday 27 September 2020 between 6pm and 6.20pm.

While at the property he demanded money and assaulted a 91-year-old man. Nothing was stolen and the victim has since recovered from his injuries.

Smith pleaded guilty to one count of robbery at Portsmouth Crown Court in November 2020.

He has also been issued with a restraining order, valid for ten years, which prohibits contact with the victim and excludes Smith from attending certain roads in the vicinity of the victim’s address.

The judge praised the victim as having shown “considerable courage” in what he described as a “persistent and sustained assault.”

Subsequently, he requested a reward from the High Sheriff for the now 92-year-old man for his bravery.