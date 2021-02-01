Stabbing probe launched after man is attacked is Chelsea

An investigation has been launched after a man was stabbing late on Sunday evening in Chelsea.

Clothing cut from the man by Paramedics show a large blood-soaked mark on a white T-shirt inches from the man’s heart.

A large crime scene remains in place at Blantyre Street in Chelsea. A doorway remains under Police guard along with the location the man collapsed.

Poli ce bosses have ordered section 60 been put in place: Section 60 has been authorised from 1225am hours until 3.24pm hours by Insp McDonald.

The area covered are postcode areas SW10, SW6 and SW3 as shown in the below map. This is due to a stabbing in the worlds End estate earlier today and threats of retaliatory attacks.