From today (1 February), tyres aged over 10 years are banned on the front steered axles of lorries, buses and coaches along with all single wheels of minibuses (9-16 passengers seats).

We are enforcing the new legislation at roadside checks along with vehicle annual tests.

We’ve revised our enforcement sanctions policy to reflect the new offences, which includes affected tyres over 10 years old and not having a date marking that is clearly legible.

Penalties include: