Police are appealing for witnesses to an armed robbery which took place in Lawrence Close, Swindon

February 1, 2021
Police images

On Friday (29/01) night at  about 9pm, two men threatened a food delivery driver, threatening him with a knife and stealing his black and blue Yamaha 125 motorbike.

According to the victim, one of the men produced a large knife and demanded the keys after he stopped to make a delivery. 

 

The owner of the motorbike placed the keys on the ground and stepped back and the armed man made off on the motorcycle. His accomplice rode off on a pushbike.

 

The armed man was described as white, of skinny build, about 5ft 11in, wearing all black clothing with a balaclava.

 

The other man was wearing a multi-coloured but mainly white jacket and was also wearing a balaclava.  

 

Witnesses or anyone with information  should call us on 101 quoting log number 54210009344 or alternatively report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

