Met is pleased to announce the appointment of Barbara Gray to the position of Deputy Assistant Commissioner

Barbara is currently Assistant Chief Constable of Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), a position she has held since February 2017. Having joined the police in 1989, Barbara has served across all policing areas in Northern Ireland.

Commenting on the appointment, Deputy Commissioner Sir Steve House said: “I am really pleased that Barbara will be joining the Met. She shone in what was a tough selection process with strong competition. She is a highly successful and very experienced Assistant Chief Constable, coming from a complex policing environment. I know Barbara will make a great addition to the Met’s leadership team and I look forward to her starting with us soon.”

Assistant Chief Constable Barbara Gray said: “I am absolutely delighted. It is a real privilege to join the Met as a member of the Commissioner’s leadership team. I look forward to working with colleagues across the Met to keep London safe.”

The Deputy Assistant Commissioner selection process was undertaken to fill the upcoming vacancy that will be created by Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D’Orsi’s promotion and move to become Chief Constable of British Transport Police.

Further announcements will follow about the DAC role that Barbara will take on and her start date.

We look forward to welcoming Barbara to the Met and wish her every success.