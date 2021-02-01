Investigation launched after blaze rips through Kitchen in Balham

Six fire engines and around 45 firefighters were called to a kitchen blaze that had broken out in a flat on Balham High Road in South West London on Monday evening.

Firefighters tackled the fire at a three-storey block of flats above station parade on the High Road following a number of calls to avised that person were reportedly trapped in the premises

Emergency 999 operators had to give the owner’s fire survival guidance after they became trapped in the 1st floor of the property that was filling with thick smoke

A number of owners had to led to safety wearing smoke hoods by fire crews wearing breathing apparatus.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze has been launched by the LFB,

A number of people have been treated by the Paramedics from London ambulance services and the LAS Hazardous area response team who are a specialist team of Service staff who have been trained to provide life-saving medical care in complex situations.

The fire service was called just before 10pm

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the LFB

More to follow