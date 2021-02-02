Swindon man jailed after breaking woman’s jaw

James Cherry, aged 28, from no fixed address in Swindon was found guilty of causing Grievous Bodily Harm at Swindon Crown Court in October 2020 and was sentenced at the same court yesterday (28/01).

In the early hours of Sunday 21 April 2019, at a private address in Swindon, Cherry punched his female victim in the face causing her jaw to break. She was taken to hospital where she had to undergo an operation to pin plates to the broken bones.

Cherry’s sentence also reflects him pleading guilty to numerous robbery and theft charges which took place over the past six-months, including: robbing a McColls shop in June last year and a pop-up shop in Cavendish Square – taking money from their till; a robbery at the Esso service station on Dorcan Way – taking tobacco; and theft of perfume from Lloyds Pharmacy in Park South as well as Superdrug in the town centre.

He was jailed for a total of eight-years-and-seven-months; the judge also ordered a three-years-and-five-months extended licence period. This means that he will be in the prison/probation system for a total of 12-years.

Following today’s sentencing, Det Con Tina Staynings, who was in charge of the assault case, said: “We welcome today’s result as Cherry is a prolific offender. The injuries he caused to his victim during the incident in April 2019 were life changing for her. He seriously assaulted this woman but then arrogantly denied he had purposefully hit her, maintaining his innocence all the way through the case and subsequent trial.

“I want to thank the victim for her bravery in coming forward to report this to police and supporting our enquiries throughout the case. Hopefully, today’s sentencing will bring her some closure and comfort.”

Det Con Clare Sylvester-Wyness, who was the officer in charge of the theft and robbery cases, said: “I am pleased that Cherry admitted the string of thefts and robberies, saving court time and public money on subsequent trials.

“His sentence, which also reflects these guilty pleas, means that hard-working, honest businesses in our town will be given some respite from his habitual criminal activities.”