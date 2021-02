The Full list of Homes set to be tested for new COVI19 South African variant

Kent County Council and its partners in the Kent Resilience Forum urge all eligible residents to play their part in this important testing programme.

Government have asked for as many people as possible in the ME15 area to be tested following information that a specific variant of COVID-19 may have been identified in the area in a resident who has no links to travel or other variant cases. The variant is known as the South African SARS-CoV-2 – also known as VOC0202012/02.

Households within the ME15 area will be visited by staff from Kent Police, Maidstone Borough Council, Kent Fire and Rescue and other support agencies, who will knock on their door and ask everyone aged 16 and over to carry out a PCR test there and then; this test will then be picked up and sent for laboratory testing within a short time of the initial visit by the same team.

The postcodes are:

ME15 0ES, ME15 0ET, ME15 0EU, ME15 0HJ, ME15 0HL, ME15 0HN, ME15

0HP, ME15 0HR, ME15 0HS, ME15 0HT, ME15 0HU, ME15 0HX, ME15 0HY, ME15 0HZ,

ME150JB, ME15 0PP, ME15 0PS, ME15 0QG, ME15 6AA, ME15 6AB, ME15 6AD, ME15 6AG, ME15

6AJ, ME15 6AL, ME15 6AN, ME15 6AQ, ME15 6AU, ME15 6AY, ME15 6AZ, ME15 6BA,

ME15 6BB, ME15 6BD, ME15 6BE, ME15 6BF, ME15 6BG, ME15 6BH, ME15 6BJ, ME15

6BL, ME15 6BN, ME15 6BP, ME15 6BQ, ME15 6BS, ME15 6BT, ME15 6BU, ME15 6BW,

ME15 6BX, ME15 6BY, ME15 6BZ, ME15 6DA, ME15 6DB, ME15 6DD, ME15 6DE,

ME15 6DF, ME15 6DG, ME15 6DH, ME15 6DL, ME15 6DN, ME15 6DP, ME15 6DQ,

ME15 6DR, ME15 6DS, ME15 6DT, ME15 6DU, ME15 6DW, ME15 6DX, ME15 6DZ,

ME15 6EA, ME15 6EF, ME15 6EQ, ME15 6FB, ME15 6FD, ME15 6FE, ME15 6FF,

ME15 6FG, ME15 6FH, ME15 6FJ, ME15 6FL, ME15 6FN, ME15 6FP, ME15 6FQ,

ME15 6FS, ME15 6FT, ME15 6FU, ME15 6FW, ME15 6FX, ME15 6FY, ME15 6FZ,

ME15 6GA, ME15 6GD, ME15 6GE, ME15 6GJ, ME15 6GL, ME15 6GQ, ME15 6GS,

ME15 6GT, ME15 6GU, ME15 6GW, ME15 6GX, ME15 6GY, ME15 6GZ, ME15 6HB,

ME15 6HW, ME15 6JD, ME15 6JF, ME15 6JW, ME15 6JY, ME15 6JZ, ME15 6LB,

ME15 6LF, ME15 6LQ, ME15 6LS, ME15 6NE, ME15 6NN, ME15 6PA, ME15 6PB,

ME15 6PD, ME15 6PE, ME15 6PF, ME15 6PG, ME15 6PH, ME15 6PJ, ME15 6PL,

ME15 6PN, ME15 6PW, ME15 6PY, ME15 6PZ, ME15 6QE, ME15 6QF, ME15 6QG,

ME15 6QH, ME15 6QJ, ME15 6QL, ME15 6QN, ME15 6QP, ME15 6QQ, ME15 6QS,