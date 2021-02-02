Appeal after teenage girl raped in Goodmayes Park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 14 year-old girl was raped in Goodmayes Park on Monday, 1 February.

At around 2.30pm, the girl was jogging in the park having started near to the basketball courts. As she ran round the park she was grabbed by a male who forced her into bushes and attacked her.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 17-20 years of age, around 6ft tall with straight blonde hair and a slight moustache.

He was wearing blue tracksuit bottoms and a long black jacket.

The victim is being supported by specially trained officers and police have increased visible patrols in the area.

There have been no arrests and investigations are ongoing.

Detective Constable Gemma Morris from the East Area Command Unit, said:

“Goodmayes Park would have been busy at the time of the afternoon and I am appealing to anyone that was in the park and saw the male described to please come forward and provide us with information. No matter how small or insignificant you think your information might be, it could really help our investigation.”

Please get in contact with us via 101 or tweet MetCC and quote CAD5395/1Feb. Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.