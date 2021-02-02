A man has been arrested following an incident in Golders Green

At approximately 12pm on 2 February, police were called to a report of a domestic incident in Golders Green Road, Barnet and followed a man who was driving away in a vehicle.

He drove to the end of The Riding, NW11, which is a dead end road. He stopped close to a synagogue at approximately 12.30pm

Officers engaged with him and put in place protective cordons. The man is believed to have set fire to an object while officers were engaging with him.

The man ran from the scene but was quickly detained by police at approximately 14:00hrs. He was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

He declined medical attention at the scene and was taken into custody.

Officers are providing support to members of the local community.

No members of the public or officers were reported to have sustained injured during the incident.

No damage appears to have been done to any premises.

At this stage, this incident is not believe to be terrorism-related. Enquiries continue.

Superintendent Louis Smith, from the Met’s North West Command Unit, said: “I know this will have been a very visible and frightening incident for the local community, but please know my officers will be out in the area.

“Do talk to them if you have any concerns, we are here to listen and reassure. We will work out what happened as we continue to investigate but for the moment this looks like a self-contained incident.

“This is a typical high-pressured situation officers are routinely called out to face. Their courage and commitment to keeping others safe, no matter the consequences, is exactly what I expect of a Met officer.”