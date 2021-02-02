Police are appealing for witnesses to an attempted theft in Reading

At approx. 8.50pm on Thursday 28/01, the victim, a woman aged 56 years old, was walking along Erleigh Road, as she passed Reading Boys School on the right hand side of the road, she became aware of someone behind her, she turned around and saw a man.



She continued walking down Erleigh Road by the Junction of Denmark Road when a few seconds later she felt a tug on her shoulder strap of her handbag , she turned around and saw the same man , she screamed and he ran off.

The victim wasn’t injured , no violence was used and her handbag wasn’t stolen.



The offender is described as a black man of a medium build who is approximately 5ft 6ins tall. He was wearing a black quilted puffer jacket with the hood up and denim jeans.



Investigating Officer, PC Adele Taylor based at Reading Police Station said “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward, please get in touch by calling 101 or contacting us online quoting reference 43210038694. If you wish to remain 100 % anonymous you can also call Crimestoppers