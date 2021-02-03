Police are investigating two attempted robberies in the Plashet Park area of Newham area.

Officers were called at around 5.15pm Tuesday, 2 February to reports of an 18-year-old man in Plashet Park, E12 being threatened with a firearm.

It was reported two suspects on an electric scooter approached the victim and demanded his phone. When the victim refused, one of the suspects pointed to his pocket and stated he had a firearm. No firearm was seen and no property was taken. The suspects headed towards Katherine Road.

Approximately five minutes later at around 17:20hrs, officer received a further report of a 17-year-old male having had a substance thrown over his face while in the park.

Two suspects approached the victim again on an electric scooter, demanded his mobile phone and when this was not handed over one of them has thrown a corrosive substance in the victim’s face. The suspects made off in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to hospital where he continues to receive treatment – his condition is not thought to be life threatening.

The suspects are described as both black and around 17-years-old. One male was wearing a white hoody and blue jacket. The second male was wearing a black jacket and hat.

The park is closed and a crime scene is in place. Enquiries continue.

If anyone has information about this incident then we would encourage them to call police on 101 and quote CAD 6803/2Feb. You can also provide information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.