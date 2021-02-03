A man who committed multiple child abuse offences over a 20-year period has been jailed for 17 years

Adam Justice-Mills, 61 ( of Haringey, appeared at Wood Green Crown Court on Tuesday, 2 February, where he was sentenced to 17 years’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to 78 counts of child sexual offences in Barnet and Haringey between 2000 and 2020.

This included incidents of rape, attempted rape and other sexual offences relating to two female victims who were known to Justice-Mills and were children at the time of the offences. He also admitted to possessing/making indecent images of children.

He will spend a further year on licence, and will be placed on the Sexual Offenders’ Register for life.

The court heard how Justice-Mills’ offending came to light when police received information which expressed concern for the risk he posed to children. It was later established that Justice-Mills’ had made admissions to abuse carried out over a long period of time.

Police arrested Justice-Mills on Friday, 31 January 2020 at his home address. He was charged on Saturday, 8 February 2020. Justice-Mills pleaded guilty to all counts when presented with overwhelming evidence gathered by detectives from the Met’s North Area Public Protection Unit.

A search of Justice-Mills’ address following his arrest revealed a sophisticated computer set up with an array of external hard drives. Forensic interrogation of the devices seized revealed in excess of 170,000 illegal images of children, including those of the most serious category.

A ‘Confessions’ diary written by Justice-Mills, spanning ten years, was also extracted from his computer files. The document revealed the sickening scale of his offending and his abhorrent desires towards children.

Detective Constable Virginia Condren, the investigating officer from the Met’s North Area Public Protection Unit, said: “Justice-Mills is a dangerous, predatory paedophile who has preyed on our most vulnerable members of society for his own sexual gratification. It is of great reassurance that he will serve a lengthy sentence as punishment for his offending.

“For the victims there is no length of sentence that will undo the trauma or replace the innocence he has taken.

“The resilience and fortitude they have shown is nothing short of commendable. I can only hope that this sentence serves as a starting point for their recovery and that this is encouragement to other children and victims of abuse to have confidence in the police and speak out against their abusers.”

Paying tribute to the witnesses DC Condren said: “their morality and the assistance they have given the police has been admirable and I wish to thank them for the support they have shown to the investigation.”

Commenting on today’s result, one of the victims in the case said: “He deserves everything he’s been given and more. He disguised himself as an upstanding member of society using his power to satisfy his repulsive desires.

“I now see light at the end of the tunnel knowing he can only see the world through his cell window. I hope the notion of freedom haunts him.

“Finally I am able to start healing, leaving the trauma he has caused behind. I can now move on and live my life to the full knowing he cannot.

“I do not need pity or sympathy, I have my rock by my side and will continue to be strong. One day I’ll be strong enough to speak out in full, I want to help victims of such crimes understand it is safe to do so.”

One of the victims’ mothers in the case said: “I am a mother of one of the victims and I would like to thank Virginia for the way she has handled the case and the sensitivity she has shown towards my daughter’s vulnerabilities and myself.

“This has had a great impact on our lives. As a Christian I am finding a place to try and forgive him, which is hard. I hope that whilst serving his sentence he finds remorse for his crimes and that he understands the devastation he has caused.”

HHJ Mattieson, in summing up the case, stated: “The Defendant used emotional closeness and rewards to instigate and perpetuate abuse of the most serious and horrific nature.

“I do not accept that that journal is a confessional or an act of remorse or contrition. Rather it demonstrates the depravity of the Defendant.

“The Defendant also sought out abuse images on the internet. This collection was again for sexual gratification and again demonstrated that the Defendant had darker fantasies about wider ranging abuse of young girls.”

Addressing Justice-Mills, he stated: “There is no punishment I can give you that will rectify the impact that you have imposed on the victims.”

Detective Chief Inspector Naomi Edwards of the North Area BCU’s Public Protection Unit, added: “Child abuse investigators within the MPS work tirelessly in pursuit of justice for victims of such crimes.

“Justice-Mills exploited the vulnerability of his victims to carry out such appalling abuse.

“The MPS encourages anyone who is victim or witness to physical, sexual or emotional abuse or neglect, whether historic or current, to contact police. No matter the period of time that has passed, police will take reports seriously and will endeavour to bring offenders to justice.”

If you have been a victim of abuse or you have information about an offender, contacting police on 101 or 999 in an emergency – there are specially trained officers who will listen and investigate where needed.