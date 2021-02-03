Man fined £10,000 in connection with unlicensed music event

Police have issued a man a £10,000 fine after he admitted being an organiser of the unlicensed music event at a disused church in East Horndon on New Year’s Eve.

Hundreds of people attended the event at All Saints Church which was a clear and blatant breach of the Government’s COVID-19 regulations.

A 32 year-old man from Wickford was arrested on suspicion of burglary at Heathrow Airport yesterday (Tuesday 2 February).

When interviewed he admitted being an organiser of the event and, while he was told he would face no further action in connection with the burglary offence, he was issued a £10,000 fixed penalty notice.

Police investigation into the unlicensed music event continues.

Four other people have already been arrested in connection with and have all been released under investigation while we continue our enquiries.