Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Woodley

At around 5.55pm yesterday (2/1), the victim, a teenage boy, was sat on his moped outside Tesco in the Loddon Vale Centre car park when he was approached by two men.

One of the offenders grabbed the victim round the neck and pulled him off the moped. The other offender then punched the victim in the face several times. Both offenders then got on the victims moped and rode off.

The victim received minor cuts and bruises to his face but did not require any medical treatment.

The offenders are both men, one was Asian and the other White. They were both wearing all black clothing and had balaclavas covering their faces.

Investigating officer PC Stephen Johnson, based at Loddon Valley police station said: “I am appealing for any witnesses of this incident, or anyone who has any information, to please get in touch.

“You can make a report online or by calling 101 and quoting reference 43210045698.