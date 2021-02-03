The Covid-19 vaccine is currently being rolled out to the most vulnerable in our community

All residents in our older person care homes have now been offered their first vaccinations and we are working to support our local NHS partners to deliver vaccines to the top four priority groups.

Lennox House care home staff member, Sheihnaz, had her first dose recently and was kind enough to talk us through the process.

The NHS will contact you when it’s your turn to be vaccinated. Please do not contact your GP or hospital to request the Covid-19 vaccine – they are working really hard to make sure the right people are contacted at the right time for vaccination appointments. The vaccine is free and only available on the NHS.

This Thursday (4 February), health colleagues from Healthwatch Islington and North Central London Clinical Commissioning Group are coming together to answer your questions on the Covid-19 vaccine. Book your place at the virtual event.

While the vaccine gives us the best protection against coronavirus, please continue to follow public health advice because there is a chance you might still get or spread coronavirus even if you have the vaccine. That’s why it’s important that we all continue to protect each other and our NHS and social care services by following the guidance, staying at home as much as possible, keeping 2 metres apart from anyone we do not live with, and wearing a face covering over our mouth and nose when in indoor public spaces.