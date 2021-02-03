Mardare has links to #Harlow and #Aldershot. Know where he is? Contact 101. Or call @CrimestoppersUK 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111
Gabriel Mardare, 55, is wanted for failing to appear at court
February 3, 2021
1 Min Read
You may also like
BREAKING • KENT • LATEST NEWS
New Romney burglar jailed for five year
November 20, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Chatham drug dealer to face justice
November 13, 2019
PORTSMOUTH
Gosport Mum’s desperate appeal for missing son
February 18, 2016
BREAKING
Gosport Con Man
May 7, 2015
PORTSMOUTH
Hampshire Firefighter raising funds for Charities
August 17, 2017
BREAKING • LEWES • SUSSEX
Man serious after Prison van rollover on busy A27 near Lewes
August 10, 2020
BREAKING • CANTERBURY • KENT
Joint arson attack launched after Canterbury fire
April 13, 2020
BREAKING • ESSEX
Police Manhunt Following Acid attack in Ilford
June 17, 2018
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT • MISSING
Have you seen missing Addison from the Isle of Wight?
April 23, 2019
BREAKING • COVID19
Don’t call us – we’ll call you
April 9, 2020
BREAKING • GOSPORT • HAMPSHIRE
Arson probe launched following Alver Valley Blaze
July 18, 2019
BREAKING • SEVENOAKS
Sevenoaks sex offender jailed over 1990s abuse
May 7, 2019
BREAKING • DARTFORD • KENT
M25 Dartford closed after HGV collision
July 7, 2020
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • ISLE OF WIGHT
Met Office Weather Update
March 1, 2018
BREAKING • KENT
Lorry driver dies after collision near junction 3 of M25
June 1, 2018
BREAKING • KENT
Snodland man jailed for two years over exposure offences
March 14, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Probe launched after church is robbed
February 8, 2019
BREAKING • HACKNEY • LONDON
Teenager seriously injured after stabbing and acid attack in Hackney
January 30, 2021
BREAKING • KENT
Two lorries and a van have been involved in a collision near Detling
October 6, 2020
BREAKING • KENT
Armed man makes off empty handed from Goudhurst Robbery
February 19, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Police name Murder victim found in Enfield Loft
August 31, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON • SOUTHWARK
Two men slashed and stabbed in Southwark
July 28, 2019
BREAKING • LAMBETH • LONDON
Thief admits stealing £15,000 worth of mobile phones in Shoreditch
February 13, 2020
BREAKING • FAREHAM • GOSPORT
Fire Crews Battle Blaze at Browndown
May 8, 2016
BREAKING • SOUTH WEST
These Potholes are getting a bit out of Control
April 4, 2018
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • KENT
Three yobs leave man with facial injuries
March 25, 2019
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
Multiple incidents of criminal damage in Wokingham.
April 12, 2019
BREAKING
A34 closed following life changing collision
November 11, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
19 year old Chav arrested for assault in Portsmouth
August 3, 2017
BREAKING • COVID19 • DURHAM
Serial killer Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe has died in Hospital of COVID19
November 13, 2020
ESSEX • LATEST NEWS • MISSING
Have you seen 14 year-old Zofia Brand who’s gone missing in Southend?
November 14, 2019
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Sixteen year old arrested after attacking police
October 2, 2018
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • SOUTHAMPTON
Southampton Man admits strangling his father
July 11, 2020
BREAKING • CLAPTON • CROYDON • LONDON • SOHO • WALTHAMSTOW
Six men wanted for Sex attacks on London buses
July 28, 2020
KENT • LATEST NEWS
Teenage girl missing from Whitstable
August 24, 2018
BREAKING • BRIGHTON • SUSSEX
Police made six arrests and seized three knives in Brighton
September 3, 2020
BREAKING • CANTERBURY • KENT
No trains are running after a low loader hits bridge in Canterbury
October 14, 2020
ISLE OF WIGHT
Woman assaulted on Cycle Track in Shanklin
February 25, 2016
The parents of a baby boy born unexpectedly at home in Stamford, have thanked the hero ambulance crew who helped them with the delivery – comprising two war-veterans and a student paramedic