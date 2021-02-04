Three men have now been arrested following Maidstone stabbing attack

At around 6.55pm on Wednesday 3 February 2021, officers were called by South East Coast Ambulance Service to a report of a man with injuries consistent with a stab wound, in Week Street at its junction with the High Street.

Officers attended the scene where the man received medical attention before being taken to a London hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A second man reported to have suffered injuries left the scene before the attendance of emergency services, but was later located by investigators.

Two men, aged 49 and 23, were later arrested at a Maidstone address on suspicion of attempted murder.

A third man, aged 43 and from Maidstone, was also arrested in Week Street in connection with the incident.

It is believed the victim and the suspects were known to each other.

Investigators are continuing to urge witnesses or anybody with information, to call the appeal line on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/18433/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or by using the anonymous online form.