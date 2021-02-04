Police have released a CCTV image in connection with an incident of assault which took place in Reading

At around 6.15pm on Saturday 19 December last year, a man aged in his forties was assaulted in the Hewad Store in Oxford Road.

The victim did not sustain any injuries. There have not been any arrests in connection with this incident.

Officers are now releasing the following CCTV image of someone who may have vital information in relation to this incident.

Investigating officer, PC Matthew Fairman, from Thames Valley Police stationed at Reading police station, said: “I am releasing the following CCTV image of this person who may have important information relating to this incident.

“If you recognise them, please get in contact with Thames Valley Police by calling 101. Anyone making a report is asked to quote reference 43200432106.

“You can also make a report online, or anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”