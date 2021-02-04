Emergency crews called to vehicles that have ploughed into Forest Gate Shop

Police fire and Paramedics have all been scrambled to an incident involving a truck thought to be a van and car and a number of people being trapped after a vehicles ploughed into a shopfront in Forest Gate, East London this afternoon.

Emergency services were called just after 3pm to Punjab Mial international on Woodford Road. A number of emergency services including a rescue unit for the LFB and the London ambulance service HART team have also been mobilised. It is understood that three people are involved in the ongoing developing incident.

It is unclear of the nature of the incident.

Police have closed the road in both directions.

The Met Police and LAS have been contacted for further comment.