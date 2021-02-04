£20,000 in cash found in early morning raid

A man has been arrested and taken into police custody following an early morning operation by officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

The warrants were executed at an address in Royal Crescent, Ruislip, HA4 on Thursday, 4 February, as part of Operation Eternal, the Met’s operation tackling criminality on encrypted devices.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at the address for drugs supply offences and possession of criminal property. He was taken into custody.

During a search of the property, officers found approximately £20,000 in cash.

Detective Sergeant Jo Ross, who led the operation said: “The detrimental impact of drugs offences is felt throughout London.

“Our team is dedicated to ensuring those committing offences using encrypted devices are brought to justice. This highlights the Met’s commitment to tackling high level offenders.”