A burglar who struck his victims over the head with two wine bottles has had his sentence increased to 9 years

Darren Rose, aged 29 years, of no fixed abode, was convicted of aggravated burglary following a trial which concluded on Thursday 30 July 2020.

The court heard he had forced his way into an address on Cross Street in Cowes armed with the bottles at around 5.30am on 26 October 2019.

Rose woke a man in the address before throwing one of the bottles at him, striking him in the head, Portsmouth Crown Court heard.

The man, who was known to Rose, was assaulted further with the second wine bottle, before a woman at the address bravely tried to intervene and jumped on Rose’s back.

She was shrugged off and hit in the head with the bottle, before Rose left the scene.

Both victims sustained serious injuries which required hospital treatment.

Rose was arrested later that day and charged with aggravated burglary and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Rose was jailed at Portsmouth Crown Court for 7 years on Thursday 9 October 2020.

However, following the court’s decision, the Solicitor General referred the sentence to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme.

The appeal was heard before Lord Justice Davis, Mr Justice William Davis & His Honour Judge Lodder QC today (Thursday 4 February 2021), and the Court found the sentence to be unduly lenient.

As a result, Rose’s sentence was increased to 9 years in prison.

Detective Constable Mark Thomas said: “This was a violent incident for which Rose has rightly been punished.

“I hope the victims in this case can move forward, and the community feel reassured that police and criminal justice partners do not tolerate this level of violence.”