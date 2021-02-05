Can you help? Do you recognise this man?

Officers would like to speak to him in connection with a shoplifting incident at the Morrison’s petrol garage on Portsmouth Road, on Thursday 7 January.

At around 7.20pm, a man entered the store and picked up a number of items before attempting to leave the store without paying. He was prevented from leaving the story by staff members, but he became aggressive and damaged COVID screens and threatened a staff member with a bottle in the process.

He has then fled the scene on a red bicycle.

He is described as being aged between 25 and 35, tanned skin, approx. 5ft 10ins, black hair and was seen wearing black jogging bottoms, a black jacket and had a black rucksack with him.

Police appreciate that this is not the clearest picture, but perhaps you saw this man in the local area at the time? Did you see what happened? Or maybe you have dash cam footage available?

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44210007533.

Alternatively you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.