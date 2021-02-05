Police are trying to locate missing 16 year-old Jesiah in believed to be in the Aldershot and Farnborough area

The 16-year-old was last seen on January 28 at his father’s home and is believed to be in the Aldershot and Farnborough area.

Officers and his family are concerned for his welfare and police have been making extensive enquiries to locate him.

Jesiah is described as being black, around 6ft tall, of medium build and with black cropped hair.

If you have seen Jesiah, or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact police as soon as possible.