Police would like to hear from anyone who recognises the two E-Fit images following a report of an assault at an address on Ranelagh Road, Portsmouth in December

Between 8.15 and 8.30pm on Tuesday 8 December 2020, two women attended the address and assaulted the occupier, a 22-year-old-woman, leaving her with cuts and scratches. She was not seriously injured.
Officers have been following a number of lines of enquiry and are now turning to the public for help.
Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard anything.
Officers would also like to speak to the two women pictured in the e-fits in connection with the incident.
The first woman is described as follows:
White
Around 30-years-old
Of large/stocky build
Blonde hair
Wearing a dark coloured, long sleeved top and a navy body warmer
The second woman is described as follows:
White
Around 30-years-old
Of slim build
Blonde hair worn in a pony tail
Wearing a thick cardigan with burgundy on it
A 32-year-old woman from Winchester has been arrested in connection with this incident and released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Anyone who recognises these women or has any information is asked to call on 101 quoting 44200474266.