Police would like to hear from anyone who recognises the two E-Fit images following a report of an assault at an address on Ranelagh Road, Portsmouth in December

Between 8.15 and 8.30pm on Tuesday 8 December 2020, two women attended the address and assaulted the occupier, a 22-year-old-woman, leaving her with cuts and scratches. She was not seriously injured.

Officers have been following a number of lines of enquiry and are now turning to the public for help.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard anything.

Officers would also like to speak to the two women pictured in the e-fits in connection with the incident.

The first woman is described as follows:

White Around 30-years-old Of large/stocky build Blonde hair Wearing a dark coloured, long sleeved top and a navy body warmer

The second woman is described as follows:

White Around 30-years-old Of slim build Blonde hair worn in a pony tail Wearing a thick cardigan with burgundy on it

A 32-year-old woman from Winchester has been arrested in connection with this incident and released under investigation while enquiries continue.