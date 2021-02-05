A total of twenty-five people, many of whom were men and women aged in their late teens, have been reported for summons in relation to £200 fixed penalty notices following a student party in Portsmouth

Police received a report about loud music coming from a room in Catherine House student accommodation on Stanhope Road.

Upon police further inspection it appeared a party was taking place in contravention of the current Health Protection Regulations.

Officers from the Response and Patrol, team attended and reported for summons those who had attended. They will now face £200 fixed penalty notices.

Inspector Marcus Kennedy from Portsmouth’s Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We have a good relationship with students in the city through our close links with our partners at the University of Portsmouth. It’s disappointing to hear about a students party taking place, however the vast majority of students in the city have observed the current national restrictions. I’d like to thank them and the University for their hard work to limit the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

“While our approach to engage, explain, and encourage people to follow the Health Protection Regulations continues, it was obvious that enforcement was required in these circumstances.

“The people attending this party were putting themselves and their loved ones at risk from the virus. It’s actions like this that place increased and unnecessary pressure on the NHS. Anyone who does not follow the regulations faces a fixed penalty notice. The minimum fine relating to parties of 15 people or more is due to increase to £800 following an announcement by the Government”.

Professor Graham Galbraith, Vice-Chancellor, University of Portsmouth said: “I am incredibly disappointed by this behaviour by our students. It is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated. These students who have broken the law, and put themselves and others in danger, must now face the consequences of their irresponsible actions.