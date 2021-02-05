Detectives investigating the murder of a man in 1983 have made an arrest and are appealing for assistance to trace any known relatives of the victim

In December 1983, police attended Windmill Court in Shoot up Hill, Kilburn after 50-year-old Christopher Ainscough was found deceased inside his address. It is believed he had been attacked sometime between the 2 and 5 December 1983.

Christopher, who was born in Dublin, had suffered significant head injuries. An investigation was launched but his attacker was never identified.

At the time of his murder, officers attempted to trace and inform next of kin but were not successful, and over the course of time this has remained the case.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding of the Specialist Crime Command said:

“It is nearly 40 years since Christopher Ainscough was murdered and given the significant development in this investigation, we are now putting renewed vigour into identifying his next of kin so we can inform them of this latest news.

“If you knew Christopher or his family circumstances then please get in touch – we want to let his family to know that Christopher remains at the centre of our thoughts and we are doing all we can to get justice for him and his loved ones.”

Anyone that can assist is asked to call the police incident room on 020 8721 4205.

The investigation into Christopher’s murder was reopened after someone attended a police station towards the end of 2020, claiming to have knowledge of the incident.

On Tuesday, 2 February a 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at a south London police station.