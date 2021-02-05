A team of kind-hearted officers have gone above and beyond the call of duty after organising toys, clothes and nappies for a family in need in east London

Officers attended an address in the Limehouse, E14 area on the evening of Wednesday, 27 January following reports of a person suffering a mental health crisis.

The officers arranged accommodation at a nearby hotel for two young children at the address and their caregiver, while the person in crisis voluntarily attended hospital and continues to receive treatment after being sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

One of the things that attending officers noticed was that the two children appeared to have minimal toys and clothing.

As parents of young children themselves, PC Lina Jarasiute and PC Charlotte Clark spent the following day, in their own time, arranging for any spare clothing, nappies and toys to be donated from friends and family.

PC Laura Jacques Andrade Da-Silva in her own time went to a local supermarket to buy nappies and wipes. PC Clark also provided a length of carpet as they noticed that the landing floor at the address was bare and cold.

Through their own generosity and that of their friends and family, the haul filled a police car and police van. The officers presented the donations to the children and their caregiver in a surprise visit when they returned to work the following evening for their night shift.

The children and their caregiver were lost for words and were touched by the kindness of the officers.

Sergeant Robert Richardson, who leads the team of response officers, said: “They say that actions sometimes speak louder than words and these acts perfectly illustrate that. My officers could have just completed their reports that shift and gone home, but they didn’t. They saw that there was a family with two young children in need and there was something that they could do to help them.

“Their kindness and incredible dedication to their duty is an example to us all, and something that we in the Met can all be very proud of.”