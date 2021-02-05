Police are searching for a missing sex offender who has disappeared for the fourth time

William Clawson, was sentenced to seven years in prison for the rape of a woman in Lincoln back in 2011.

He was released in January 2019 and since then has been wanted by police for prison recall and for threats to kill.

Police issued a wanted appeal on December 11 last year after Clawson, who has previously been described as a serious danger to women, failed to comply with a court order.

They said at the time that he could be in the Lincoln or Ermine area before he was later found on December 20. He was arrested for a breach of notification before being sentenced to eight weeks in prison.

He has also spent time in prison in March, May and August 2019 for offences including battery, failing to notify of his whereabouts and threatening behaviour.