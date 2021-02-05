A man has been jailed for six years and ten months followed by five years extended licence, after he violently assaulted a woman in Stockton

Aaron McCall, aged 29, of Smith Street in Stockton attacked a woman who he did not know as she walked close to Stockton High Street in August last year. He assaulted her with a dog lead before violently sexually assaulting her.

A passer-by heard screams and ran to the scene, where the suspect made off.

Extensive CCTV enquiries were carried out around the area, and the suspect was identified as Aaron McCall.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable James Limon from Stockton CID, said: “I hope this sentence brings some closure to the victim, who has continued to suffer from the mental scars of that night. I would like to thank the victim for her courage throughout the police investigation and subsequent criminal proceedings.