Police  are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision on the A32

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision on the A32 yesterday evening (4 February).

Police were called just before 8pm to reports of a collision involving a grey BMW and a silver Volkswagen Golf on the A32 in Droxford.

The passenger of the BMW, a 20-year-old woman from Hook, was taken to Southampton General Hospital but was sadly pronounced dead later that evening. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Enquiries are being conducted into the exact cause of the collision, and we are keen to speak to anyone with information.

Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you saw a grey BMW or silver Volkswagen in the run up to the collision or maybe you have dash-cam footage?

Anyone with information can make contact online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Zircon or 44210043645.