Following a warrant in Hillingdon on Thursday, 4 February by officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, Ashley Hamilton, 29 ( of Royal Crescent, Hillingdon, has been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (cocaine), possession of criminal property (cash) and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis).

He was charged on the day of the warrants and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in custody on Friday, 5 February.