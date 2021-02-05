A Wiltshire woman has been banned from driving after admitting to being three-and-a-half times over the drink drive limit

Natalie Burwood, aged 36, from Talavera Way, Tidworth pleaded guilty to drink driving at Salisbury Magistrates Court .

On the evening of Saturday 17 October 2020, PC Emma Smith was on patrol on Pennings Road in Tidworth when she noticed a VW Caddy van driving in the opposite direction with no headlights on, no front number plate and with sparks coming from underneath the vehicle.

PC Smith followed and stopped the van; she then conducted a roadside breath test resulting in the driver blowing 152 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (the legal limit is 35 micrograms). She was then arrested at the scene.

Also, a check of her vehicle and the local area revealed a road sign wedged underneath. She had mounted a kerb and driven up a pavement, taking out numerous road works signs, nearly hitting a set of traffic lights.

In custody she blew 121 micrograms which is three-and-a half times over the drink drive limit.

Yesterday, Natalie Burwood was disqualified from driving for three years, fined £224 and ordered to pay costs of more than £100.

Following the sentencing, PC Emma Smith said: “The actions of this driver on this occasion no doubt put members of the public at risk.

“She provided an evidential reading of over three and and half times the legal limit which is shocking.

“This court result reflects the seriousness of drink driving and hopefully will give the defendant time to reflect on what happened which could have had much more serious consequences.”