One dead and ten others stabbed in Croydon blood bath

One man has been fatally stabbed and 9 others injured in a spate of stabbings around Croydon in South London tonight. Police were called to 5 separate incidents. Two of the victims are in critical condition. Police are examining whether any of the incidents are linked.

Police were called at 18:56hrs to Chapman Road, Croydon, to reports of a stabbing. Police found a male victim, whose condition was assessed as not life-threatening in hospital.

Police were called at 19:15hrs after four males, all aged in their 20s, presented to a south London hospital suffering from stab and slash injuries.

One of those males is at this time believed to be in a life-threatening condition.

Police were called at 20:51hrs to a south London hospital, after two males presented with stab injuries. The condition of one of the males at this time is being treated as life-threatening.

Police were called at 21:12hrs to Dingwall Road, Croydon, to reports of a stabbing. A male has been arrested on suspicion of GBH. The victim too has been arrested; at this stage it is not thought that the victim’s condition is life-threatening.

Police were called at 20:08hrs to Wisbeach Road, Croydon, to reports of two males with stab injuries. One male was taken to hospital prior to police arrival; condition not life-threatening.

Another male was found at the scene. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin are aware.

Police will be investigating the circumstances surrounding all of these incidents.

At this stage there is no known information to suggest they all linked.

Detective Superintendent Nicky Arrowsmith said:“Sadly, tonight we have seen a number of needless and completely abhorrent violent altercations, including one that has tragically resulted in a loss of life.

“Officers will be on patrol throughout the night across the South Area Command Unit, with additional resources from the Violent Crime Taskforce and Territorial Support Group deployed to deter and prevent any further violence.

“A Section 60 Order granting police additional stop and search powers is in place across Croydon, until 08:00hrs on Saturday, 6 February.