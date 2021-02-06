Three people have been arrested on suspicion of funding terrorism

Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, assisted by colleagues from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit, executed warrants at five addresses this morning (Friday, 5 February) – one in Luton, two in west London, one in Southend-on-Sea, and one in central London.

They arrested a 42-year-old man a 34-year-old man and a 45-year-old man on suspicion of funding terrorism, contrary to section 17 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

All were arrested under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act. Two are in custody at a central London police station. A third has been bailed to a later date.