A suspect is to appear at court charged with attempted murder after a man suffered serious injuries in Maidstone

At around 6.55pm on Wednesday 3 February 2021, officers were called by South East Coast Ambulance Service to a report of a man with injuries consistent with a stab wound, in Week Street at its junction with the High Street.

Officers attended the scene where the man received medical attention before being taken to a London hospital. He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Rodney Geisha, aged, 49, of Fairmeadow, Maidstone, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at his home address, less than an hour later.

Two other local men, aged 43 and 23, were also arrested in connection with the incident. It is believed the victim and the suspects are known to each other.

On Friday 5 February, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article against Mr Geisha. He was also charged with grievous bodily harm relating to a second victim. He was remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 6 February.

The two other suspects, aged 43 and 23, were both bailed to return to the police station on 25 February and 3 March respectively.

Investigators are continuing to urge witnesses or anybody with information, to call the appeal line on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/18433/21.